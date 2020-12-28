Beyond COVID-19: Mental health, antibiotic resistance and other health woes in 2021

Residents of Kasiglahan Village in Rodriguez, RIzal receive vitamins, over-the-counter medicine and medical advice provided by Department of Health representatives at the Kasiglahan multi-purpose covered court on November 18, 2020 a few days after Typhoon Ulysses hit the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - While the coronavirus pandemic remains as the world's biggest health-related crisis, more issues need attention come 2021, according to the World health Organization.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier said the coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, warning that attempts to improve human health were "doomed" without tackling climate change and animal welfare.

"WHO and its partners will be at their side. We will work to help countries strengthen preparedness for pandemics and other emergencies," the international body said on its official website.

"Above all, this pandemic has shown us over and again, that no one is safe until everyone is safe."

Here are health issues the WHO said it would focus on next year:

FAST-TRACK ACCESS TO COVID-19 TESTS, MEDICINES, AND VACCINES

The international body said it would fast-track access to COVID-19 tests, medicines and vaccines through a global collaboration program launched last April.

"Getting effective tools to everyone who needs them will be key to ending this first, acute phase of the pandemic, and to solve the health and economic crises it has caused," it said.



HEALTH INEQUITIES

The WHO committed it would call for global action to address health inequities on World Health Day, April 7, and "build on international commitments (and existing work) to advance universal health coverage and address the broader determinants of health."

"We will focus on steps the health sector can take to ensure equitable access to quality health services across the continuum of care, as well as engage with other sectors to address social and environmental determinants of health," it said.



DRUG RESISTANCE

The Global Leadership Group for Antimicrobial Resistance will meet for the first time in January to shed light on the issue as the world needs effective medicines in order to treat and end infectious diseases, the WHO said.

It added that it would improve global monitoring and would keep supporting national action plans to ensure that antimicrobial resistance is factored into health systems.

REVITALIZE FIGHT VS COMMUNICABLE DISEASES

The WHO committed it would help countries get vaccines for polio and other communicable diseases after the COVID-19 pandemic set back efforts against the illnesses.

"We will work with partners to implement the new 10-year Roadmap for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), with its global targets and milestones to prevent, control, eliminate and eradicate 20 NTDs. And we will intensify efforts to end AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria and to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030," it said.



PREVENT AND TREAT NONCOMMUNICABLE DISEASES AND MENTAL HEALTH CONDITIONS

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the vulnerability of those with noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease to the virus, according to the WHO.

Due to this, the international health body said it would focus on screening and treatment programs for NCDs, launch a new Global Diabetes Compact and a campaign to help 100 million people quit tobacco.

The WHO added it would also support efforts to expand services for community-based mental healthcare and people living in conflict- or disaster-affected areas after the pandemic's long lockdowns that brought uncertainty and fear to people all over the world.

ADVANCE HEALTH FOR ALL

The WHO said it would work with its partners worldwide to help countries strengthen their health systems so that they can respond to COVID-19 and deliver all essential health services.

"One of the clearest lessons the pandemic has taught us is the consequences of neglecting our health systems," it said.

It added that it would launch a global campaign to strengthen the global health workforce in 2021, which it dubbed the Year of the Health and Care Worker.

The international body also called for unity, which it said was required so that countries may improve their own preparedness for pandemics and health emergencies.

"We will also help tackle health emergencies in humanitarian settings that have been intensified by COVID-19. We will target support to better protect the most vulnerable communities against health emergency risks, including in urban settings, small island countries, conflict settings," it said.

The WHO said it would also provide global leadership on science and data by monitoring and evaluating the latest scientific developments on "COVID-19 and beyond."

"We will uphold and strengthen the excellence, relevance and efficacy of our own core technical functions, to provide the world with the best evidence-based recommendations for public health on issues ranging from Alzheimers to Zika," it said.

ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHANGE

As its chief pointed out, the effect of climate change on the pandemic, the WHO committed to move forward recommendations for healthier planet for children and improve nutrition and food systems worldwide from the UNICEF and Lancet Commission, a global team of experts in health and development, among others.

"COVID-19 has been a pivotal moment in many ways, and offers a unique opportunity to build back a better, greener, healthier world," it said.

"Our Manifesto for a Healthy Recovery from COVID-19, with its goals of addressing climate change and health, reducing air pollution and improving air quality, can play a major role in making this happen."