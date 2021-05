DOLE: 5,000 workers to get COVID-19 vaccine on Labor Day

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - About 5,000 of so-called economic frontliners are set to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on May 1, Labor Day, the Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday.

The vaccine recipients include minimum wage and overseas Filipino workers, and those in other sectors that belong in the A4 vaccination group, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told ANC.

He earlier said they were looking at a plaza near the Manila City Hall as possible vaccination site.

He didn't say what brand of vaccine will be administered to the workers.

The A4 group also covers transport workers, grocery store workers, market vendors, security guards and religious leaders. Those working in manufacturing, food delivery and financial services are included as well in this priority list.

In the interview, Bello said Filipino workers who catch COVID-19 are eligible to receive compensation from government.

The board of the Employee's Compensation Commission (ECC) approved the respiratory disease in the list of occupational and work-related disease, he said.

"It becomes compensable if COVID infection is work-related," Bello said. "This applies only to workers in the private sector."