As MECQ stays, Duterte says: Just be angry with me

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday approved the extension of the second toughest quarantine level over Metro Manila and four surrounding provinces.

Duterte he followed the suggestion of medical experts, including Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

“Mga kababayan ko, naghihingi lang ako sa inyo ng paumanhin. I'm sorry that I have to impose a longer itong modified enhanced community [quarantine] kasi kailangan,” the President said in a taped public address.

(My compatriots, I apologize to you. I'm sorry that I have to impose a longer itong modified enhanced community quarantine because its needed.)



“Alam ko na galit kayo. Magalit na lang kayo sa ‘kin kasi wala man talaga akong magawa. Iyang virus na ‘yan, lumilipad ‘yan sa hangin.”



(I know that you are angry with me. Just be angry with me because I can't do anything. That virus is airborne.)