Research group suggests longer MECQ for NCR Plus

The OCTA Research Group on Wednesday urged government to extend the second toughest quarantine level in Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal to maintain a downward trend in COVID-19 infections.

President Rodrigo Duterte later Wednesday is expected to announce new quarantine classifications for May. NCR Plus has been under modified enhanced community quarantine since April 12, following a 2-week return to the strictest lockdown level.

The reproduction rate of COVID-19 or the number of people infected by a patient, has gone down do 0.85, OCTA's Dr. Guido David said in a public briefing.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction,” said David, a mathematics professor.

An extension of MECQ will allow government to hire more contact-tracers and health workers, while opening up more health facilities, said OCTA Research fellow Ranjit Rye.

“Once we have 1 or 2 weeks of this, makikita natin na we will have a foundation to open up to GCQ (general community quarantine) na mas solid, solid enough for us to sustain for the next 3, 4 months. Tamang-tama, dadating na iyong mga bakuna natin,” Ryq said in the same briefing.

“Iyon po ang aming posisyon sa OCTA, na talagang hindi puwede po mag-transition sa GCQ as we speak kasi iyong trend po natin puwede mag-reverse,” he added.

(Once we have 1 or 2 weeks of this, we will have a more solid foundation to open up to GCQ, solid enough for us to sustain for the next 3, 4 months. It will coincide with the arrival of our vaccines. The position of OCTA is we really cannot transition to GCQ as we speak because our trend could reverse.)