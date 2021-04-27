Roque: Duterte is 'my modern-day Lapu-Lapu'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque said on Tuesday President Rodrigo Duterte was his "modern-day Lapu-Lapu", as the Philippines marked the 500th anniversary of the datu's victory against foreign invaders.

Lapu-Lapu and his warriors defeated Western firepower led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in Mactan island, Cebu on April 27, 1521. While Lapu-Lapu won the battle, Spain still eventually colonized the Philippines, ruling the country for over 300 years.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is my modern-day Lapu-Lapu, lalong-lalo na po sa kaniyang polisya na independent foreign policy," Roque said in a press briefing.

"Ibig sabihin po n'yan kaibigan nating lahat, wala po tayong kaaway, wala po siya sinasantong mga dayuhan."

(President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is my modern day Lapu-Lapu, especially his independent foreign policy. It means that we are friends to all, we have no enemy, he doesn't cower before any foreigner.)