Palace says community pantry queues must follow curfew

Malacañang said on Tuesday those lining up for free food and other essentials at communities pantries are not exempted from curfew hours.

At least 5 individuals were recently fined for lining up before dawn at a community pantry in Quezon City.

"Hindi po pupuwede maging dahilan iyong pagpila sa pantry para magkaroon ng exception sa curfew," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque

"Ninanais naman po natin na itong bayanihan sa pamamagitan ng community pantry ay maibsan ang kagutuman sa panahon ng pandemya, pero ayaw rin natin na ang mga community pantries ang maging dahilan para kumalat po ang COVID-19." he said in a press briefing.

(Lining up at the pantry cannot be a reason for exception from curfew. We want solidarity though the community pantries to ease hunger during the pandemic, but we do no want our community pantries to become a reason for the spread of COVID-19.)

Malacañang urges pantry organizers to coordinate with local authorities, Roque added.

Metro Manila authorities set curfew hours from 8 PM to 5 AM, while the capital region and 4 surrounding provinces are under the second strictest quarantine level at least until April 30.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce on Wednesday whether or not the area's modified enhanced community quarantine will be extended.