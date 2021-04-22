Dahil maaga pumila: 5 tiniketan sa paglabag sa curfew sa Maginhawa community pantry

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Limang katao ang tiniketan ng Quezon City Task Force Disiplina matapos pumila nang mas maaga sa alas-5 ng umaga sa Maginhawa community pantry.

Binigyan sila ng isang linggo para magbayad ng P300 na multa sa City Hall. Pero ayon kay Mayor Joy Belmonte, sasagutin niya ang multa.

"An ordinance has been violated. OVRs have been issued so the penalty must be paid. But taking into consideration the circumstances they are in, I will be the one to pay the penalty in their behalf with strict warning not to repeat the violation," aniya.

Ipinapatupad ng lungsod ang 8 p.m. hanggang 5 a.m. na curfew hours matapos isailalim ang Metro Manila at karatig probinsiya sa modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) hanggang Abril 30.

"May curfew pa din naman tayo. Wala po tayong magagawa, 'yan po guidelines ng MECQ, taga pagpatupad lang kami," ani Rannie Ludovica, head ng QC Task Force Disiplina.

Ayon naman kay human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, dapat pag-isipan din ng mga LGU kung dapat bang pagmultahin ang mga taong lumalabag sa curfew dahil lang pumila nang maaga sa community pantry.

"Perhaps the mayor could waive or reconsider those kinds of penalties. Maybe they could just convert that into community service para hindi naman mahirap sa kanila ang penalty," aniya sa panayam sa ANC Headstart.

"It’s a bit sad to hear that people, who are lining up because obviously they have no choice, have to now pay up that amount of money which to them is a big amount of money."

--Ulat ni Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News