MANILA — The first batch of Filipinos have been evacuated from violence-wracked Sudan, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Ten days of urban combat between Sudan's warring generals have killed hundreds, wounded thousands and sparked a mass exodus of foreigners.

The first batch of the Philippine government’s evacuation efforts included some 50 Filipinos, said DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza.

“As of 8 p.m. (Manila time) yesterday the first batch left Khartoum by land,” she told reporters in a text message

From Khartoum, they will be traveling to the cities of Aswan then to Cairo in Egypt, she said.

There are at least 696 registered Filipinos in Sudan, around 156 of whom have travel documents and were prepared to be evacuated at any given time, the DFA said on Monday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said that the government had a hard time identifying secure routes for Filipinos who wanted to flee Sudan as most airports were deemed unsafe.

Fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded, according to UN agencies.

Late Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Burhan and Daglo had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

But millions of Sudanese are unable to flee what is one of the world's poorest countries, with a history of military coups. They are trying to survive acute shortages of water, food, medicine and fuel as well as power and internet blackouts.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse