Family members of the Filipinos stuck in the turmoil in Sudan are worried for the safety of their kin in the war-torn northern African country.

A cellphone video shared by Johnry Deza, taken by his brother in Sudan, showed that the conflict has reached their neighborhood.

Seven military tanks are also within the range of their house and they fear that they will be targeted by airstrikes soon. That is why his mother and brother decided to flee their house in the capital Khartoum to stay in a safer place.

"Para po sa akin ang sitwasyon nila doon, nanay ko, kapatid ko, tatatlo na lang din po kami, wala na din po akong tatay, ay napakahirap po lalot ilang araw na din po akong hindi makatulog, kakaisip, kaka update po sa kanila ng sitwasyon. Kaya sobrang panalangin na lang po ang aming inaasahan," Deza said in an interview.

Filipino Islamic Studies student Hamza Darimbang also experienced the same ordeal as Johnry’s family members. They have escaped their house to seek refuge in their university after seeing the mortars wreck other houses in their neighborhood.

“Delikado kasi sir habang naglalakad kami sa daan yung mga military, paputok sila ng paputok. Di namin alam kung kailan kami matatamaan ng bala kaya nga every time umaalis kami ng bahay kailangan safe na tumatakbo kami kasi nga hindi namin alam may nagpuputukan, may nahuhulugan ng bomba, kaya ngayon sana makapunta kami ng safe sa pupuntahan naming,” Darimbang recounted.

The Philippine government is just waiting for a secure route to evacuate Filipinos in Sudan, amid the ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum.

“Malaking problema natin sa Sudan… Unfortunately, none of the airports are functioning. They are still under fire. Also we cannot ascertain a secure land route for them to leave,” Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

According to Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan Ople, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of National Defense are already coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt to jumpstart the safe repatriation of Filipinos in Sudan.

The country will also be sending two teams this week – the first group as reinforcement to the Philippine embassy and the second is the humanitarian team that will help assist at the temporary shelter in the Egypt-Sudan border.

According to DMW’s assessment, there are only 300 Filipinos in Sudan but 500 or more individuals have already reached out to them for help, 100 of whom would like to be repatriated.

