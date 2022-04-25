Home > News Poll official's warning on jailing Comelec critics draws flak ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 25 2022 11:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A Philippine election official defends his controversial warning to have critics of the poll body arrested by the military. The statement by Commissioner Rey Bulay sparked an outcry over its alleged violation of the public's freedom of expression. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 25, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Comelec Commission on Elections Rey Bulay military Halalan 2022 2022 elections election eleksyon eleksyon 2022 elections Philippine elections polls /entertainment/04/25/22/bianca-talks-political-differences-in-speech-for-leni/video/life/04/25/22/rev-reviews-2021-subaru-evoltis/sports/04/25/22/pba-legends-remember-late-cebuano-coaching-legend/business/04/25/22/airbus-to-deliver-2-new-c295-planes-to-philippine-air-force/entertainment/04/25/22/why-president-nadine-is-endorsing-leni-robredo