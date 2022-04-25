Home  >  News

Poll official's warning on jailing Comelec critics draws flak

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 25 2022 11:18 PM

A Philippine election official defends his controversial warning to have critics of the poll body arrested by the military.

The statement by Commissioner Rey Bulay sparked an outcry over its alleged violation of the public's freedom of expression. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 25, 2022
 
