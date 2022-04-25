Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Those who did not vote in the 2018 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections and the 2019 senatorial elections are now deactivated as voters, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Monday.

“Alam niyo po may desisyon na po ang Korte Suprema, ang SK and barangay election po ay considered as a regular election,” Commissioner George Garcia said.

“And therefore po for purposes of computing yung tinatawag na 2 consecutive election, kasama po ang 2018, so pag hindi po kayo nakaboto ng 2018 at hindi ka po nakaboto ng 2019, kayo po ay ide-deactivate ng Commission on Elections,” he explained.

(You know, the Supreme Court has already decided on this, that the SK and barangay elections are a considered as a regular election. And therefore po for purposes of computing 2 consecutive elections, we count the 2018 polls. If you didn’t vote in 2018 and 2019, the Comelec will deactivate you.)

Garcia said, however, that those who voted in the last 2 elections yet still marked “deactivated” on the Comelec precinct finder can seek a clarification with the poll body.

“Kung may mga ganyan po wag po kayong mag-aalala ika-clarify po natin lahat ng yan, tutal ngayon po yung unang araw ng linggo, atin po agad icaclarify mula sa aming information technology department kung bakit nagkakaganon,” he said.

(If there are such cases, don’t worry, we will clarify those with our information technology department.)

The Comelec activated its precinct finder Friday in order to help voters know where to go on the day of the elections.

--Teleradyo, 25 April 2022