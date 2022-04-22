MANILA — An election official has appealed for patience as errors greet the activation of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Precinct Finder.

Now officially known as the Voter Verifier, the word "precinct finder" was trending on Twitter Philippines as netizens panned the service on the Comelec website after users were greeted with an error screen when they tried to access the site.

UPDATE: Barely an hour after going live, the Comelec Precinct Finder is now “under maintenance.” pic.twitter.com/R6Dkd03rNe — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) April 22, 2022

"Let's give the system a day to make an adjustment," Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said.

The Voter Verifier went live Friday on the Comelec's website, 21 days after it was launched by the poll body last April 1 as a project with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Registered voters can check their precinct locations by keying in their full name and their city/municipality where they registered.

There will be no mobile application but it may be accessed via desktop through a link that will be announced.

—With a report from Jauhn Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES