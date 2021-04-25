COVID-19 survivors who still experience symptoms urged to report them

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Coronavirus survivors with remaining symptoms are urged to report them as they might be experiencing "long COVID," an infectious disease expert said Sunday.

These patients suffer from at least 1 symptom for 12 weeks or more, said Dr. Eric Tayag.

"Kailangan paniwalaan po natin ito...'Yung home care ngayon, sana ay hindi lang sa mga nagkakasakit. Baka pwede na rin doon sa mga may long COVID kasi sila ay nakakaranas din ng pasubok," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We need to believe this...I hope home care can also be for those with long COVID, not just those who are currently suffering from the illness because they also face challenges.)

Studies show long COVID is more prevalent in the working class and women, Tayag said.

"Walang kinamalan kung ikaw ay severe o mild," he said.

(It doesn't matter if you had a severe or mild case.)

Long COVID patients are urged to find support groups online as these are not available yet in the country, Tayag added.

"This is a condition that can be extremely debilitating. Those suffering from it describe a varying combination of overlapping symptoms... (including) chest and muscle pain, fatigue, shortness of breath ... brain fog (and) many others," Martin McKee, a professor at the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies who led a World Health Organization-led guidance report, said of long COVID.

Hans Kluge, the WHO's European regional director, said long-COVID could have "severe social, economic, health and occupational consequences".

He urged health authorities to listen to patients' concerns, take them seriously, and establish services to help them.

- with report from Reuters