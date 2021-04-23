Mga nagka-COVID kailangan pa rin magmonitor ng 2-3 buwan matapos gumaling

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Kailangan pa ring mamonitor ang mga COVID-19 patients ng ilang buwan matapos gumaling para maiwasan ang muling pagsugod sa kanila sa mga ospital, ayon sa isang infectious disease expert nitong Biyernes.

“When you recover, you still have to monitor and follow-up with your doctors. You have to monitor yourself, 2 to 3 months after the infection, once you are recovered, you are still in that particular window na kailangan kang imonitor,” pahayag ni Dr. Rontgene Solante, ang head ng San Lazaro Hospital Adult Infectious Diseases.

May ilang porsiyento umano ng mga pasyente ang may tinatawag na long COVID.

“This group of patients in particular ang na-damage nila is really the lungs. So when they were discharged hindi pa fully functional yung lungs nila,” paliwanag ni Solante sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Biyernes ng umaga.

Meron din aniyang mga pasyenteng tila magaling na ang bigla namang isusugod sa pagamutan dahil lumala ang pagkahingal o naging grabe ang kalagayan nila.

Ganito aniya ang naging obserbasyon nila sa mga pasyente lalo na ang mga naging severe at critical ang karamdaman, matagal ang inilagi sa ospital at gumamit ng oxygen.



“Most of the time, pag they are in the community, pag-uwi ng bahay they can be infected again, bacteria infection or naging severe ulit kalagayan nila because of comorbidities or any other conditions,” sabi niya.

- TeleRadyo 23 Abril 2021