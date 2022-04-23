Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Some 690,000 adults with health risks are eligible to get a second COVID-19 booster shot, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the agency was expected to immunize up to 13,000 people with comorbidities – the priority sector for this booster campaign – beginning on Monday.

Second booster shots will be administered at least three months after the first one, according to the health department.

"Ikakasa natin sa buong bansa, depende sa kahandaan ng ating mga bakuna center na mag-implement ng mga second booster," Cabotaje said in a public briefing.

In a separate statement, the DOH defined immunocompromised individuals as having the following:

Immunodeficiency state

HIV

Active cancer or malignancy

Transplant recipients

Undergoing steroid treatment

Patients with poor prognosis or bed-ridden patients

Other conditions of immunodeficiency as certified by a physician

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the following vaccine brands for the second booster dose, DOH said:

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Moderna

Sinovac

Sinopharm

Based on government data, the country has fully vaccinated some 67.1 million individuals, while about 12.7 million have received booster shots.