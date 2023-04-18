Home  >  News

Mga Teves inilarawan bilang kinatatakutang pamilya sa Negros Oriental

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2023 08:14 PM

Iba-ibang kuwento ng patayan, pananakot at tangkang pagpatay sa Negros Oriental ang tinalakay sa Senate Public Order Committee ngayong Martes. Umiikot ang mga testimonya sa pinapatay o tinatakot umanong kalaban sa politika, negosyo, o kritiko ng pamilya nina suspended congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 18 Abril 2023

