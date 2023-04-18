Home  >  News

DOH issues guidelines on 2nd COVID-19 booster shots

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2023 10:14 PM

The Philippine Health Department is not considering the reimposition of the mandatory use of face masks despite an uptick in the country's COVID-19 cases.

It instead released guidelines for the rollout of second booster shots for the general population. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 18, 2023
 
