Embattled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. will join a Senate probe into the assassination of provincial governor Roel Degamo, where he is being tagged as the mastermind.

Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla will also attend the Senate hearing on Monday, despite his concerns on how it will affect his agency’s own investigation into the killing. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 13, 2023