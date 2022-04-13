Home  >  News

More than 100 residents missing in Baybay City landslide

ABS-CBN News

Apr 13 2022

A race against time to find survivors after deadly landslides hit parts of the Philippines' Leyte province.

Dozens are confirmed dead, while more than 100 are missing. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 13, 2022
