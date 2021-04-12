PAGASA: LPA outside PH develops into tropical depression, but unlikely to hit land

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—A low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility developed into a tropical depression early Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The storm is forecast to intensify in the next 48 hours and could enter the PAR between Friday night and Saturday morning as Bising, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

"Mababa ang tiyansa na ito ay posibleng tumama ng kalupaan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It has a low chance of hitting land.)

The weather disturbance was last estimated 1,640 kilometers east of Mindanao, moving northwestward at 10 km per hour with maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph, according to PAGASA.