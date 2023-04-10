Amang nears PH, Signal no. 1 up in 3 areas

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 has been raised in parts of the Philippines as the low pressure area east of Catanduanes has developed into tropical depression Amang.

In its latest tropical cyclone bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said Amang was last seen 475 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

TCWS #1 has been raised over the following areas:

-Catanduanes

-the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Taft, Can-Avid, Sulat, Dolores, Oras, Arteche, San Policarpo, Jipapad, Maslog, San Julian)

-the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Catubig, Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, San Roque, Pambujan, Mondragon)

These areas may experience strong winds which may pose minimal to minor threat to life and property.

According to PAGASA, Signal no. 1 may be raised other localities in Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region in succeeding bulletins.

The state weather bureau said Amang is expected to pass westward towards Bicol Region before turning northwestward.

While the current track forecast shows that Amang will remain offshore over the waters east of Luzon for the next 3 days, a landfall over the Bicol Peninsula area or the northern portion of Samar Island is still possible.

Amang is expected remain as a tropical depression with the possibility of weakening into a low pressure area by late Thursday or early Friday, according to state meteorologists.

--TeleRadyo, 11 April 2023