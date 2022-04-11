Home  >  News

Maraming lugar sa Leyte lubog sa baha dahil sa bagyong 'Agaton'

Posted at Apr 11 2022 07:57 PM

Nalubog sa baha ang maraming lugar sa probinsiya ng Leyte dahil sa halos walang tigil na pag-ulan dala ng Bagyong Agaton. Pinakaapektado ang bayan ng Abuyog. Nagpa-Patrol, Sharon Evite. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Abril 2022

