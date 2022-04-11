Watch more News on iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Kanselado ang klase sa lahat ng antas at trabaho sa mga pampubliko at pribadong establisyimento sa Tacloban City bunsod ng Tropical Storm Agaton.

Ayon kay Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, nagkaroon ng minor landslides at baha sa ilang parte ng siyudad dahil sa malakas na buhos ng ulan.

Patuloy naman aniya ang clearing operations sa mga kanal at iba pang waterways para mabilis ang pag-agos ng tubig-baha.

Ayon sa pinakahuling bulletin ng PAGASA, humina na sa tropical depression ang Bagyong Agaton.

Huli itong namataan sa dagat ng Tanauan, Leyte alas-8 ng umaga. Taglay nito ang lakas ng hangin na 55 kilometers per hour at may pagbugsong 75 kph.

Kasalukuyang nasa Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 ang Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, hilagang-silangang bahagi ng Cebu at silangang bahagi ng Bohol.