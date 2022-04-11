Home  >  News

Comelec refutes claims of pre-shaded ballots in Singapore, Dubai

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 11 2022 10:41 PM

Allegations of irregularities hound the start of absentee voting for Filipinos overseas.

The Commission on Elections denied claims some voters in Dubai and Singapore were given pre-shaded ballots.

But the poll body said it will look into the allegations. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 11, 2022
 
