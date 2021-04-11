Some Metro Manila residents put fake name, address in COVID-19 test: official

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Metro Manila residents are urged to put their real name and address when they undergo testing for coronavirus as some put false information, an official said Sunday.

The region will intensify its COVID-19 testing by using antigen test kits, said Benhur Abalos, chairman of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

"Kung minsan po ang nangyayari pekeng pangalan ang binibigay at address. Kung peke naman ang binibigay niya, di mo mahahanap ang taong ito. 'Di naman po siguro ganun kadami ang gumagawa," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Sometimes people give fake names and address. You can't trace them. We don't think many do it.)

"Ilagay talaga ang pangalan at address nang sa gayon kung magpositive, mapayuhan kaagad siya at ang kaniyang mga kasama na magpatreat at mag-isolate."

(Put your real name and address so if you test positive, authorities can advise you and your companions to be treat and isolated.)

The region's COVID-19 reproduction rate has slowed to 1.23 (April 3 to April 9) from 1.88 the week before strict lockdown was implemented, said independent research group OCTA.

The group, however, recommended the extension of strict lockdown in NCR Plus bubble to further slow down the growth of infections.

The Philippines on Saturday logged 12,674 more COVID-19 cases, its second-highest single day tally so far, bringing the total to 853,209.

It is forecast to reach 1 million virus cases by the end of the month, according to OCTA Research.