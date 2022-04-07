Home  >  News

Isko iginiit na di aatras anuman ang sinasabi ng surveys

Posted at Apr 07 2022 08:11 PM

Tiniyak ni presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso na itutuloy niya ang kampanya anuman ang resulta ng mga presidential survey. Sa ikalawang araw ng kampanya ni Moreno sa Zamboanga Peninsula, lalawigan ng Zamboanga Sibugay at Zamboanga City ang pinuntahan niya. Nagpa-Patrol, Jorge Cariño. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 07 Abril 2022 

