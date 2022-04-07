Isko iginiit na di aatras anuman ang sinasabi ng surveys
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 07 2022 08:11 PM
PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol, Halalan 2022, #halalan2022, halalan
- /news/04/07/22/duterte-wants-creation-of-ofw-centers-in-major-cities
- /entertainment/04/07/22/shows-of-koreas-tvn-to-stream-on-app-for-free
- /sports/04/07/22/2-years-of-work-bearing-fruit-for-ateneos-mamuyac
- /entertainment/04/07/22/paulo-avelino-shares-glimpse-of-reunion-with-son-in-ny
- /entertainment/04/07/22/star-magic-all-star-games-all-set-in-may-at-araneta