PH FDA allows use of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine on elderly

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2021 11:16 PM

Senior citizens in the Philippines can now receive Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine. 

Regulators approved the use of the jab on the elderly after the supply of AstraZeneca vaccines ran out. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 7, 2021
 
