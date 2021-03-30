Home  >  News

Duterte admits 'having a hard time' containing COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 30 2021 11:33 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte wishes he can magically wave away the country's coronavirus crisis as changes in the infection rates prompt adjustments in quarantine classifications nationwide.

The government will decide this weekend whether the strictest quarantine status for Metro Manila and four neighboring provinces will be extended beyond Sunday. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 30, 2021
