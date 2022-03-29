Home  >  News

PH continues to see decline in new COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2022 09:44 PM

Philippine health officials allay fears of another COVID-19 surge in the country as it reopens to even more foreign tourists by April. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 29, 2022
 
