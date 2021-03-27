Hepe ng Lucban Municipal Police sa Quezon, sinibak sa reklamong sexual harassment
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 27 2021 04:50 PM
sexual harassment, Lucban Municipal Police Station, pulis, administratively relieved, TeleRadyo
- /sports/03/27/21/fiba-3x3-world-tour-lanete-tops-2-pt-prelims-enters-shoot-out-finals
- /news/03/27/21/mga-katoliko-hinimok-na-lumahok-sa-online-na-paggunita-ng-semana-santa
- /overseas/03/27/21/facebook-freezes-venezuela-president-maduros-page-over-covid-19-misinformation
- /entertainment/03/27/21/perfect-matteo-guidicelli-describes-31st-birthday-celebration-with-family
- /news/03/27/21/pnp-adds-more-quarantine-facilities-inside-national-headquarters-as-covid-19-cases-rise