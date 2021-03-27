Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Hepe ng Lucban Municipal Police sa Quezon, sinibak sa reklamong sexual harassment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 27 2021 04:50 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Sinibak sa puwesto ang hepe ng Lucban Municipal Police Station sa Quezon province matapos ireklamo ng sexual harassment ng isang babaeng pulis.

Ipinag-utos ni acting Provincial Director Col. Ericson Dilag ang pagsibak kay Major Rizaldy Merene. 

Base sa report, nangyari ang umano’y sexual harassment noong gabi ng Marso 25 sa Barangay Wakas sa Tayabas City.

Sinampahan na ng kasong sexual harassment si Merene sa Tayabas City Prosecutor’s Office.

Nasa Quezon Provincial Holding and Accountability Section na si Merene habang hinaharap ang kaniyang kaso.

Itinalaga naman bilang officer in charge ng Lucban MPS si Major Lauro Moratillo.

- TeleRadyo 27 Marso 2021
Read More:  sexual harassment   Lucban Municipal Police Station   pulis   administratively relieved   TeleRadyo  