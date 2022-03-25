Home  >  News

2 kumakandidatong mayor ng Marikina, 'di dumalo sa pirmahan ng peace covenant

Mico Abarro, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2022 10:18 AM

MANILA -- Hindi dumalo sa pirmahan ng peace covenant ngayong Biyernes ng umaga ang dalawang kumakandidato bilang mayor sa lungsod ng Marikina. 

Parehong hindi dumalo sa event na ginanap sa Marikina Legislative Building ang nakaupong mayor na si Marcelino Teodoro at ang kanyang kalaban na si Bayani Fernando. 

Hindi rin sila nagpakita sa misa at unity walk na ginanap bago ang peace covenant signing.

Ayon sa lokal na sangay ng Commission on Elections, pareho silang imbitado sa event, pero nagkaroon ng sariling lakad si Teodoro sa parehas na oras. 

Wala namang nakuhang feedback ang Comelec sa kampo ni Fernando.

Pero aminado din ang komisyon na kamakailan lang din nila inorganisa ang event para sa unang araw ng pangangampanya ng mga lokal na opisyal. 

Sinubukan na ng ABS-CBN News na hingin ang komento ng mga kampo nina Teodoro at Fernando. 

Nais ni Teodoro na manalo ng kanyang ikatlong termino bilang alkalde ng Marikina ngayong Mayo. Si Fernando naman ay naging punong-lungsod din ng lugar mula 1992 hanggang 2001.

Dati nang nagkaalitan ang dalawang pulitiko nang mag-file ng kaso si Teodoro laban sa isang reclamation project na gawa ng kumpanya ni Fernando sa Marikina River.

Itinuro ni Teodoro ang naturang project bilang dahilan ng matinding pagbaha sa lungsod nang tumama ang bagyong Ulysses noong 2020.

Itinanggi ni Fernando ang mga alegasyon.

--TeleRadyo, 25 March 2022
