Cabuyao mayor suspends school fire drills after 112 students hospitalized

Watch more on iWantTFC

The mayor of Cabuyao, Laguna has ordered the temporary suspension of all school fire drills in the city after more than 100 students were hospitalized during a school fire drill.

Mayor Dennis Hain said a total of 112 students of Gulod National High School Mamatid Extension were rushed to different hospitals due to dizziness and fainting after attending a fire drill in their school.

"Some had comorbidities. Natakot din ako kasi yung iba nanginginig. Tumitirik ang mata," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

The mayor earlier said some 3,000 students were first ordered to stay in a classroom during the drill and then brought out into the school's open field under the heat of the sun. By 2 p.m., temperatures during the fire drill ranged from 36 to 43 degrees Celsius, he earlier said.

Hain noted school authorities failed to coordinate the fire drill with local authorities. "Ang pagkukulang lang ay hindi nacoordinate sa opisina. Wala hong trained fire respondents," he said.

All school fire drills are suspended for now, the mayor said, adding that he will call for a meeting with school principals in the city "so that this won't happen again."

The fire drill at Gulod National High School Mamatid Extension was the second one conducted, based on a Department of Education memo.