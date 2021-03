Limited outdoor dining allowed in 'NCR plus'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Limited outdoor dining is allowed in Metro Manila and 4 of its neighboring provinces provided restaurants adhere to public health guidelines, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday.

"We know that is going to be painful for the restaurant industry. But indoor dining, of course, has been proven to be super spreaders as well. So, at least for 2 weeks, we want them to desist from indoor dining, but we are allowing al fresco or outdoor dining," he told ANC.

Restaurants are still allowed to operate for delivery and takeout, he added.

According to a Malacañang memorandum, eating al fresco is allowed in restaurants but at 50 percent capacity. Only 2 people must be seated at the same table, it added.

Outdoor dining is also allowed in malls provided they have adequate ventilation, Roque said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal under general community quarantine for 2 weeks to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

Holding of weddings, baptisms and funeral services are limited to 10 persons, Roque said. Visiting persons outside their immediate family or other households is strongly discouraged.

"Please remain home and don’t allow other people to enter the premises of your home because we want to limit the increase in the number of COVID cases," he said.