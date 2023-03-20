Home  >  News

Padilla slams Zubiri for canceling con-con hearing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2023 12:12 AM

Philippine senators and congressmen met behind closed doors Monday to debate a proposal for a constitutional convention.

The senate president’s move to discuss the issue in an executive session displeased his colleague who’s leading the push for charter change. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 20, 2023
