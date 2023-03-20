Home  >  News

House ethics panel gives Teves 24-hour ultimatum to face probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 21 2023 12:02 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., who has been linked to the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, is given a Tuesday deadline by his colleagues to appear before an ethics panel probe on his unauthorized stay overseas. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 20, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Negros Oriental   Arnolfo Teves Jr.   Roel Degamo   House of Representatives   Degamo slay case  