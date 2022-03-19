Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) on Saturday said the data supposedly compromised because of an alleged breach into tech firm Smartmatic was largely unrelated to the 2022 elections.

Dr. Arwin Serrano, PPCRV director for Voter Education, told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo that, based on information collated since the alleged breach happened in January, the compromised data was from past elections.

"’Yung mga nakuha namang impormasyon mga dati na itong kinakalap na impormasyon noong 2016, tapos ’yung nakuha pa ng hacking team na ito ay puro personal profiles at saka ilang mga personal engagements ng Smartmatic with Comelec noong 2016," Serrano said.

"So walang kinalaman ito dito sa ating darating na 2022 elections."

But Serrano said the alleged breach should still be investigated because similar incidents have also happened in past elections.

"Mabuti na din na imbestigahan ’yung particular employee na ’yun kasi lumabas na din ’yung mga ganyang reports noon, na merong dating Smartmatic employees noong di na sila nagtra-trabaho sa kumpanyang ’yun, naglalabas sila ng mga important items na nakalap nila, either sa gadget nila or sa kanilang physical files," he said.

The Comelec said its automated election system was not hacked, despite allegations of a security breach at Smartmatic by Senator Imee Marcos.

Her brother, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., is currently the survey frontrunner in the run up to the 2022 presidential elections in May.