MANILA — The Commission on Elections on Thursday maintained its automated election system was not hacked, despite allegations by Sen. Imee Marcos there was a security breach on the part of its automation contractor Smartmatic.

“The Comelec system was not hacked. The Comelec . . . was not hacked,” poll commissioner George Erwin Garcia said in a press briefing.

Garcia and Comelec spokesman James Jimenez declined to discuss Marcos' claim as it was divulged in an executive session of a Senate committee.

Marcos, whose brother Ferdinand Jr. is running for the presidency, said that after 2 hearings they may be looking at something more tangible beyond mere denials from the Comelec.

Jimenez, however, said the poll body has been fully in charge of the elections from the very beginning.

“Walang naganap na hacking. And therefore, we feel that there will be no impact of that alleged hacking on the election results for 2022,” he said.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III also alleged that a Smartmatic employee allowed a certain group to copy voter data onto a laptop.

Smartmatic has denied this allegation, saying that the company is not involved in the processing or storing of personal data of any voter.

Garcia said the Comelec will still address what was said in the Senate.

“We will definitely act on what we learned, what was mentioned we definitely act on this in the next days, in the next few weeks before the election leading to the election,” he said.

In the meantime, the Comelec is awaiting the report of the National Bureau of Investigation on the supposed hacking claim.

“We’d appreciate it very much if NBI can provide us a written report mas maganda ’yun kasi kung nasabi gan’un . . . Maganda may report kami so we can find out,” Garcia said.

He noted that so far, the NBI has not seen any proof of hacking, especially after it visited the Comelec’s warehouse in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

