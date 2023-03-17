Home > News Marawi residents set to vote in plebiscite for new villages ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 18 2023 03:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Residents displaced by a 2017 militant siege in the southern city of Marawi are set to vote in a Saturday plebiscite. The electoral exercise will decide on the creation of two new villages in the areas where they had since resettled. Bianca Dava reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Marawi plebiscite barangays Marawi siege /video/news/03/18/23/mindoro-oil-spill-spreads-to-more-areas/video/news/03/18/23/teves-given-deadline-to-return-home-amid-criminal-raps/life/03/18/23/friends-family-now-offers-pastries-with-a-filipino-twist/overseas/03/18/23/icc-judges-issue-arrest-warrant-for-putin-over-ukraine/sports/03/18/23/feus-pasaol-pays-tribute-to-coach