Marawi residents set to vote in plebiscite for new villages

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2023 03:17 AM

Residents displaced by a 2017 militant siege in the southern city of Marawi are set to vote in a Saturday plebiscite. The electoral exercise will decide on the creation of two new villages in the areas where they had since resettled. Bianca Dava reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2023
