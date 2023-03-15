Home > News Zubiri says majority of senators opposed to charter change ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 16 2023 12:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Stiff opposition is expected in the Philippine Senate to a push by House lawmakers to amend the country's charter. Senators are wary of the possible impact of charter change on the political landscape. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate House of Representatives charter change 1987 Constitution constitutional convention /video/news/03/16/23/7-tau-gamma-phi-fratmen-face-raps-for-2-counts-of-hazing/video/news/03/16/23/teves-ordered-to-explain-prolonged-overseas-stay/video/news/03/16/23/pnp-says-raids-on-rep-teves-properties-legal/video/news/03/15/23/witness-willing-to-testify-against-gov-degamos-killers/sports/03/15/23/golf-ababa-surges-to-early-lead-in-negros-occidental