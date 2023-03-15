Home  >  News

Zubiri says majority of senators opposed to charter change

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 16 2023 12:26 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Stiff opposition is expected in the Philippine Senate to a push by House lawmakers to amend the country's charter.

Senators are wary of the possible impact of charter change on the political landscape. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   House of Representatives   charter change   1987 Constitution   constitutional convention  