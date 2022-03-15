Home  >  News

NCR, more areas under Alert Level 1 until March 31

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2022 10:37 PM

The Philippine capital region stays under COVID-19 alert level 1, along with nearly 50 other areas.

That's as officials continue to discuss how to safely ease restrictions further amid the improving COVID-19 situation. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2022
 
