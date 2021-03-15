Home  >  News

61-year-old paralegal still in jail following 'Bloody Sunday' arrest

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 15 2021 11:49 PM

A funeral is held for one of the 9 Philippine activists killed in separate police raids a week ago.

Two other persons arrested in the so-called "Bloody Sunday" raids remain in detention for allegedly keeping illegal firearms. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 15, 2021
