Assorted weapons seized from Teves' house

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 11 2023 01:38 AM

Assorted weapons are seized during a police raid on the homes of a congressman who has been implicated in the murders of several politicians. The Friday raid on the homes of Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. took place as he was expected to return from a trip to America. Jose Carretero has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 10, 2023
