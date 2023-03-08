Watch more on iWantTFC

No deaths have been recorded so far following the twin earthquakes that rocked Davao de Oro on Tuesday afternoon, according to the province’s governor.

A magnitude 5.9 quake was the first to hit the province around 2 p.m., followed by a magnitude 5.6 tremor around two hours later.

Governor Dorothy Gonzaga, however, noted that the quakes injured several students.

“Merong mga napinsalang estudyante kasi may, siyempre may nag-panic, kaya yung iba nagkaroon ng mga bruise, ganoon lang,” she told TeleRadyo on Wednesday. “Pero so far, nothing major talaga na na-report and no casualty at all.”

(Some students were injured, but they only had bruises. No major injuries or deaths have been reported.)

The quake damaged some roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals, said the governor.

The provincial government is assisting those affected by the tremors, Gonzaga said.

“Even last night, nagbigay na tayo ng pagkain, may iniwan tayong luto, may pambili tayo ng mga baboy, manok,” she said.

(Even last night, we already distributed food, we have cooked meals, we can buy pork and chicken.)

— TeleRadyo, 8 March 2023