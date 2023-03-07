Twin quakes rock Davao De Oro

Twin earthquakes hit the town of New Bataan in Davao de Oro. Phivolcs

MANILA (UPDATE) — Two strong earthquakes struck the province of Davao de Oro Tuesday afternoon.

The first magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit around 2:02 p.m. at a depth of 34 kilometers, with its epicenter located 8 kilometers southeast of New Bataan town, Phivolcs said in an advisory.

It said the quake could spawn aftershocks and damage.

Phivolcs initially reported the tremor's magnitude at 6.2 and later downgraded it to 5.9.

It also later updated the quake’s epicenter from Maragusan town to New Bataan.

The tectonic quake was felt at a "strong" Intensity 5 in Maco, Maragusan, Nabunturan, New Bataan, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro. At this intensity, rocking could be felt throughout buildings and hanging objects may swing violently, Phivolcs said.

The tremor was also felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity 4 in Monkayo, Davao de Oro; Tagum, Davao del Norte; and Bislig, Surigao del Sur. This intensity feels like the passing of a heavy truck that may rattle doors and windows, said Phivolcs.

It said the following intensities were also observed.

Intensity 3 - Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur; City of Davao; City of Mati, Davao Oriental

Intensity 2 - City of Cagayan De Oro; Antipas, Carmen, and City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity 1 - Aleosan, Cotabato; Esperanza, Lutayan, and President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

An employee in the Maragusan disaster office told AFP that authorities were checking reports of a landslide on a national highway.

"We have not received any reports of other damage or casualties, but we are checking the villages around the town," he added, declining to give his name.

"Things shook at the office but there was no damage."

Another magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the province at around 4:47 p.m., this time with the epicenter located 11 kilometers southeast of New Bataan town.

Intensity 4 was felt in Monkayo, Davao de Oro and in Tagum City in Davao del Norte, while Intensity 3 was felt in Davao City, and in San Isidro, Sto. Tomas and Panabo City in Davao del Norte.

The following intensities were also observed in the following areas:

Intensity 2 - Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

Intensity 1 - Magpet, Cotabato

Phivolcs also said the tremor can cause damages and spawn aftershocks.

According to Charmaine Villamil, Senior Science Research Specialist at Phivolcs, this might be a series of separate earthquakes, similar to what happened in Cotabato in October 2019.

She also said that the magnitude of the earthquakes will be similar.

Back in October 16, 2019, the town of Tulunan in North Cotabato was hit by a magnitude 6.3 earthquake, which killed at least 3 and injured several others.

Another magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the same town on October 29, followed by a magnitude 6.5 on October 31.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

