Siargao still needs roofs, power months after Odette

MANILA – Siargao Island is still in need of roofs and shelter kits for its residents, months after it was devastated by Typhoon Odette, a local official said.

“What we need now, siguro yung sheltering kits, roofing sheltering kits for the whole of Siargao,” said Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte Mayor Baby Matugas-Coro.

“Kasi po talaga pong totally damaged kami, at least 100 percent parang ground zero po ang Siargao.”

Power has been restored to some parts of the island such as the municipal hall, while some barangays still has no electricity. Water refilling stations are also reopening in Siargao.

“Bumabalik na yung refilling station, tapos may nagbibigay naman po ng mga--may mga water tank po pinadala yung Red Cross, yung Manila Water.”

Siargao, the Philippines' known world-class surfing destination, was badly hit by Typhoon Odette in December.

The strongest storm to enter the Philippines in 2021 packed winds of 195 kilometers per hour before it made its first landfall over Siargao in Dec. 16.

The island reopened to tourists in February 2022.

--Teleradyo, 8 March 2022