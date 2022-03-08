Home  >  News

Duterte appoints new Comelec officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2022 10:25 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte filled up the vacancies at the Commission on Elections.

 At least one poll watchdog questions the backgrounds of two of the new poll officials and raises doubts on the impartiality of a third appointee. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 8, 2022
