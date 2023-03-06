Home  >  News

Police chasing lead on possible mastermind behind Degamo killing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2023 11:13 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told police to crack down on private armed groups in areas at risk of political violence.

He gave the order as investigators get a lead on the mastermind behind the March 4 attack that killed Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 6, 2023
 
