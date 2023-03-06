Home  >  News

Habal-habal na motorsiklo patok dahil sa transport strike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 06 2023 08:08 AM

Mukhang napaghandaan na ng ilang mga commuters ang pagpasok nilang ngayong umaga kahit may transport strike.

Bukod kasi sa normal na dami ng mga pasahero ang patuloy na nag-aabang ngayon dito sa PHILCOA sa Quezon City ay kanya-kanyang diskarte ang mga pasahero para lamang makapasok sa kanilang mga trabaho.

Isa na dito ay ang pag-angkas sa mga habal-habal na motorsiklo na alam nating ilegal.

Babala lang sa ating mga Kapamilya, hindi tulad ng mga nabook sa motorcycle hailing app, walang insurance ang pasahero sa mga kolorum na habal habal. 

May nakausap din tayo na nagsasabing mas mahal maningil ang ilan sa mga ito dahil base sa pag-uusap ng rider at pasahero ang bayad lalo na kapag rush hour.

Bagamat may mga jeepney pa ding bumabiyahe ngayon ngunit kakaunti na ang mga ito.

