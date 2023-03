Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine National Railways on Saturday appealed for the public's understanding on its 5-year halt in operations because of the construction of a new train system seen to benefit some 800,000 passengers.

PNR General Manager Jeremy Regino said it will inform the public two months prior to the commencement of its temporary stoppage in operations to give way to the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR).

The NSCR is a 150-kilometer railway that stretches from Clark International Airport to Calamba in Laguna province, Regino told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

"Mauuna pong matatapos ang Clark International Airport hanggang Valenzuela. Siguro late ng 2026, partial operation na tayo mula Clark hanggang Valenzuela," he said.

"'Yung 5 taon na sinasabi natin, that is Clark to Calamba. Pero bago ng 5 taon na iyon, mayroon na tayong mararamdaman na kaunting ginhawa."

Transportation Undersecretary for Rail Cesar Chavez earlier said the pause would help them solve right-of-way problems in the NSCR construction.

He also said that the PNR's operations are delaying the NSCR construction and that the government can generate savings by stopping its operations so they can build on the existing alignment.