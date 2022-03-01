Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A total of 13 Filipinos from Ukraine are on the way to the Philippines amid Russia's invasion of the European country, an ambassador said on Tuesday.

Leah Basinang-Ruiz, the country's ambassador to Poland, said this second batch is part of the 215 Filipinos accounted for in Ukraine who have sought to be repatriated.

More Filipinos, meanwhile, are expected to go home in the coming days. They are currently crossing the western Ukrainian city Lviv to Poland, according to Ruiz.

A Global News report described Lviv as a “safe haven” for Ukrainians, and Canadian and American diplomats

"Inaabangan namin, siguro, kung hindi ngayong araw sa Wednesday magko-cross ng Lviv to Warsaw. Nakahanda na yugn accommodation, then siyempre ibo-book namin sila ng flight at aasikasuhin ang RT-PCR," she said.

Government, she said, is looking for ways to help displaced overseas Filipinos in Ukraine to have jobs in the country, as some decided to stay there to keep their livelihood.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier in the day said he would hold a special meeting regarding the grim developments in Europe, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, considered the biggest attack in a European country since World War II.

In a statement it will deliver to the United Nations General Assembly, Philippines explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and "strongly urge(s) the cessation of hostilities."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, targeting cities with weapons strikes. President Vladimir Putin confirmed the "military operation" supposedly to defend separatists in the east of the Ukraine.

The UN puts the civilian toll at 102, including seven children.

More than 500,000 people have fled the conflict, it added.

— Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News